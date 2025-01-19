The Manipur government declared a half-holiday on January 20, Monday, as a mark of respect for legislator N Kayisii who passed away after a prolonged illness, a statement said.

Kayisii, the MLA of Tadubi in Senapati district, died on Saturday. He was 58.

"The governor of Manipur is pleased to declare half holiday on 20th January 2025 from 1 pm for all offices and educational institutions under the government of Manipur as a mark of respect to the memory of (Late) N Kayisii," the statement said.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also condoled the death of Kayisii.

N. Kayisii, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Tadubi Assembly Constituency was a senior leader of the National People's Party (NPP) and a highly respected political figure in the region.

Kayisii’s tenure as MLA was marked by his unwavering commitment to the welfare and development of his constituency.

He was known for his grassroots approach to politics, addressing critical issues faced by the people of Tadubi and contributing significantly to the overall progress of the constituency.