The Manipur State Government has refuted reports circulating in the media and on social network platforms about the EU providing 250,000 euros (Rs. 2.25 crore) to assist victims of a severe storm in the state.

A notification from the state Chief Secretary, DR Vineet Joshi stated that the government has clarified that all financial requirements related to the recent storm are being met from the National Disaster Response Fund and the State Disaster Response Fund.

It further stated that all relief work is being implemented through the concerned Deputy Commissioners, security forces, and public volunteers.



Also Read: European Union announces Euro 250,000 for victims of severe weather in Manipur

No NGOs or civil society organizations have been entrusted with the relief work.

Additionally, the state government has already sanctioned Rs 30 crore to the Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts.

Earlier on May 29, a report suggested that the European Union (EU) announced a financial aid of Euro 250,000 (over Rs 2.25 crore) to help people hit by a hailstorm and heavy rain in the northeastern state of Manipur in early May.

"The European Union has made available Euro 250,000 in response to the recent hailstorm and heavy rain that hit India's northeastern state of Manipur in early May," the EU said in a statement.