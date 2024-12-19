The Government of Manipur has issued a strong statement addressing recent claims made by Kuki-Zo Council.

The State Government upon investigation claimed that no such organization exists within the state, and the legitimacy of this group is highly questionable. Notably, the organization has cited Lamka as its headquarters, a district that does not exist in Manipur, further raising concerns about the group's external origins and its potential to operate outside legal and administrative frameworks.

In response to growing security concerns stemming from the influx of individuals from neighboring countries, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has reinstated the Protected Area Regime in the states of Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland. As part of this measure, the movement of foreigners to Manipur will be closely monitored, and they will be required to obtain Protected Area Permits (PAP) in compliance with the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958.

The local police have launched an active investigation into the matter, with an FIR soon to be filed in order to determine the intent and authenticity behind these misleading activities. Authorities have urged the people of Manipur to exercise caution and disregard statements from dubious organizations that seem intent on causing confusion and unrest.

In a statement, the Government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and harmony in the state, urging citizens to rely solely on credible sources of information. The government also called on both national and local media outlets to refrain from promoting press releases from unauthorized organizations or individuals.

The Government of Manipur emphasized that the restoration of peace and community harmony is of the utmost priority. It made it clear that any actions that threaten to disrupt this process will not be tolerated.



Also read: PREPAK denies Manipur police's allegations regarding December 14 incident