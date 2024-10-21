The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Jiribam has issued a directive for the eviction of all structures and buildings situated within the Right of Way (ROW) along national highway 37. This order comes after a mandate from the Deputy Commissioner of Jiribam, who has authorized the clearance of land to enable the highway's development.

The authorities had previously issued public notices on May 13, 2024, and October 14, 2024, informing the landowners about the acquisition of the stretch of land for highway expansion. The notices, identified as No. 1/1/1/2024/DC (JBM) and No. 1/1/1/2-24/DC (JBM)/199, urged the affected individuals to promptly hand over possession of the acquired properties to the Deputy Commissioner or the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

In the latest directive, SDM Th. Manoranjan Singh has given a seven-day ultimatum for all landowners who have received compensation amount to remove any structures or buildings located within the ROW.

Failure to comply within the specified period will result in the removal of the structures without any further notice, potentially involving the use of police forces to enforce the eviction.

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