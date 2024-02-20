The Manipur government has criticised the chief of Ukha-Loikai village, stating there are no records of the alleged 'Haokip Reserved' in Thangjing Hill.

In a notification, the Manipur Forest, Environment and Climate Change department on Monday refuted the Thangjing hill ownership claim made by the Ukha-Loikhai village.

“There are no records of the Haokip Reserved notified under any resolution/Act/rules as per records maintained by the state government contrary to the claim made by the self-proclaimed chief”, the forest, environment and climate change said, in an order issued on Monday while discrediting the claim.

The order asserted that the claim was fabricated and held no legal standing.

The order stated that the present-day Thangjing hill range, which falls within the Churachandpur-Khoupum Protected Forests, was notified on September 17, 1966, under section 29 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927.



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The present-day Ukha-Loikhai settlement falls within the boundary of this protected forest and the order for setting apart Ukha-Loikhai from the Churachandpur-Khoupum protected forest was cancelled by an office memorandum of the state forest department issued in November 2022. A fresh inquiry in this regard has already been initiated by the state government, the government order stated.

Contrary to the village chief’s claim, there are no records of the ‘Haokip Reserved’ under any Resolution/Act/Rules, as per the state government’s maintained records, it added.

The order emphasized that Thangjing (Thang Ching) holds historical importance, leading the government to declare it a protected site under section 4 of the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976, through Gazette No. 376.

The order signed by special secretary (forest, environment and climate change department) RK Amarjit Singh alleged that the claim is a deliberate attempt to mislead the general public while labelling it as non-existent with a mala-fide intention. The claim has no locus standi and is treated as non-est.

On February 16, the chief of the Ukha-Loikhai village, Thenkhomang Haokip claimed the village as the owner of the Thangjing hill in Churachandpur district while terming it as ‘Haokip Reserved’.