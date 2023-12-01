The Manipur government has decided to dissolve the JNIMS Society and also take over the management of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

The decision was made in its state cabinet meeting where the cabinet gave "In-Principle Approval" for giving assent of the Government for the dissolution of the JNIMS Society.

It is to be mentioned here that the 29th Governing Council of JNIMS Society in its meeting held on 20/04/2023 resolved to dissolve the JNIMS society by a majority of more than three-fifth of the council.

And whereas, administrative approval of the resolution of JNIMS society was accorded and intimated to the Registrar of Societies, Manipur for dissolution under section 25 of the Manipur Society Registration Act 1989.



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And whereas, the Registrar of Societies, Manipur confirmed the dissolution of "Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences" under section 25(5) of Manipur Societies Registration Act, 1989 and cancel the registration of "Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Sciences", bearing registration no. 312/M/SR/2007, under Rule No. 33(5) of the Manipur Societies Registration Rule, 200 vide Order No. 312/M/SR/2007, dated 24/11/2023.

Now therefore, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to order the taking over of "Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Porompat" as a Government Medical College under State Health Department.

Further, all existing property, both movable and immovable, including financial assets of JNIMS including its claims and liabilities, shall be taken over by the Government of Manipur on as is where is basis.