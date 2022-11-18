Government doctors in Manipur have threatened to close all OPDs under the health and Family Services on November 19 if the government fails to fulfil four of their out of eight demands made by them earlier.

They have been staging protests since last week in support of the demands raised by the All Manipur Health Services Doctors' Association (AMHSDA).

The charter of demands put forth by AMHSDA included time-bound promotion and extending the retirement age of specialist & non-specialist doctors to 65 years; creation of a Director General post for directorates of Health Services, Family Welfare Services, Public Health and Medical Education; fixation of Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) with effect from January 1, 2016, as per 7th Central Pay Commission; strict adherence to Transfer and Posting Policy of Health Services 2017; allowing MHS doctors to hold top posts on seniority basis; implementation of proposed MHS Rules 2020 and Amendments; and provision of risks and difficult area posting allowances.