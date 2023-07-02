The State Government of Manipur has issued modified orders on July 2 allowing additional functionaries and officers to affix flag posts on their vehicles. This decision comes as a recognition of the practical difficulties faced by members of the Administrative Services and key functionaries who play a crucial role in the state's administration.

The initial orders, issued on April 26, 2022, aimed to prevent the misuse of flag posts by members of insurgent groups and anti-social elements who posed as government functionaries to evade security checks and engage in illegal activities. However, considering the importance of various officials' roles and their availability round the clock for administrative, protocol, and emergency duties, the government decided to expand the list of dignitaries permitted to have flag posts on their vehicles.

The newly added functionaries and officers who are now allowed to affix flag posts on their vehicles include all Heads of Departments in the field, State Protocol Officer, State Deputy Protocol Officer, Officers on protocol duty, Civil Officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Manipur Civil Service (MCS) of the rank of Deputy Secretary and above, Civil Officers of IAS and MCS in field postings of the rank of Sub-Divisional Officer and above, Officers on Executive Magistrates Duty, and Police Officers of the rank of SP/CO and above.

The government emphasized that the terms and conditions specified in the original orders dated April 26, 2022, shall remain in force until further notice.

The decision to expand the list aims to strike a balance between security concerns and the operational requirements of various officials. By allowing designated functionaries to affix flag posts on their vehicles, it becomes easier to identify authorized government vehicles while ensuring a streamlined process for stoppage and checking by police personnel and authorized officials.

It is noteworthy that the misuse of flag posts on vehicles has been a cause for concern, with anti-national elements and smugglers taking advantage of the general perception associated with vehicles displaying flag posts. Such misuse not only poses security and law & order risks but also facilitates illegal activities.

The State Government's decision to add specific functionaries and officers to the list is expected to streamline the use of flag posts and minimize any misuse. It serves as a reminder that only vehicles belonging to authorized dignitaries and officials listed in the Annexure are permitted to have flag posts affixed on their vehicles.

Any vehicle found in violation of the flag post affixation guidelines will face impoundment, and a fine of Rs. 5000/- will be imposed by the Police.