The Manipur government led by Biren Singh on May 31 once again extended the suspension of internet services across the state till June 5.

Notably, the internet services have been suspended in Manipur since May 3 after the state witnessed an unprecendented violent clashes in more than 10 districts.

The State government has been effectively banning internet broadband, Mobile data in Manipur for at least 23 days now, ever since May 4.

N Biren Singh’s government snapped the internet in parts of Manipur from May 3 evening onwards. The government said the order is issued to prevent any disturbances of peace and public order.

The decision to suspend internet services comes in the wake of reports highlighting the targeted arson of houses and premises in the region.

Authorities fear that anti-social elements may exploit the vast reach of social media to disseminate hate speech, incite public passion, and perpetrate acts of violence that could have severe repercussions for communal harmony and public tranquillity in the State of Manipur.