The Manipur government has further extended the ban on the internet in the entire territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur until May 31.

The State government has been effectively banning internet broadband, Mobile data in Manipur for at least 23 days now, ever since May 4.

N Biren Singh’s government snapped the internet in parts of Manipur from May 3 evening onwards. The government said the order is issued to prevent any disturbances of peace and public order.

The decision to suspend internet services comes in the wake of reports highlighting the targeted arson of houses and premises in the region.



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Authorities fear that anti-social elements may exploit the vast reach of social media to disseminate hate speech, incite public passion, and perpetrate acts of violence that could have severe repercussions for communal harmony and public tranquillity in the State of Manipur.

Recognizing the imminent danger to life, public/private property, and the potential for widespread disturbances, the government has taken a firm stance against the transmission of false rumours and incendiary material.

The suspension order targets various social media platforms, including Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, as well as other electronic devices such as tablets, computers, and mobile phones.

Additionally, the order extends to the curbing of bulk SMS services that could be used to mobilize agitators and demonstrators, posing a significant risk to public safety and property through acts of arson, vandalism, and violence.