Representatives of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in response to the brutal killing of Ngangbam (O) Surbala Devi, allegedly by Kuki militants at Koutruk, met Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the state’s Secretariat on September 8.

The delegation sought justice and government intervention following the tragic incident.

In a compassionate gesture, Chief Minister N Biren Singh extended an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved family. He acknowledged that while no monetary aid could ever replace the life lost, the government has a responsibility to stand with the grieving family during their time of distress.

"On behalf of the government, I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Ngangbam (O) Surbala Devi. We must provide whatever support we can to help them cope with this irreparable loss," said the Chief Minister, emphasizing the state's commitment to supporting victims of such violent acts.

The meeting highlighted the ongoing concerns over the region's security and the need for stronger measures to prevent further violence.

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Chief Minister N Biren Singh, along with several cabinet ministers and MLAs, held a crucial meeting with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya today, seeking stronger leadership to address the state's security challenges. The meeting, which began at 11 AM at Raj Bhawan, lasted approximately 45 minutes.

During the discussion, CM Biren Singh reportedly submitted a memorandum appealing to the Governor to grant a Unified Command Authority to better manage security forces and streamline efforts in tackling ongoing issues.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister and his team proceeded directly to the CM’s Secretariat for further deliberations. The call for enhanced leadership comes amid heightened concerns over law and order in the region.

Sources indicate that the Chief Minister is pushing for more decisive action to restore peace and stability in the state.