In response to concerns over the prevailing law and order situation in the state, the Manipur government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services, including VSATs and VPNs, across nine districts.

The suspension, initially ordered on November 23, 2024, has been prolonged to mitigate the potential misuse of social media for disseminating hate speech, inflammatory images, and videos that could incite public unrest.

The affected districts include Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl. The temporary ban, which was earlier set to expire at 5:15 PM on December 1, 2024, has now been extended until 5:15 PM on December 3, 2024. This measure aims to safeguard public safety and prevent disruptions to peace and order, as per the provisions of Rule 2 under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

Exemptions from the suspension may be granted on a case-by-case basis, as determined by the state government. Meanwhile, broadband internet services (ILL and FTTH) remain conditionally operational under previous orders issued on November 18, 2024.

The government emphasized that the orders are preventive and necessitated by the urgent situation. Violations of these directives will attract legal action, ensuring strict adherence to the measures. Public awareness campaigns through press and electronic media are being conducted to inform citizens of the restrictions.

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