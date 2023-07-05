Manipur government on Wednesday, July 5 extended the suspension of Internet services till July 10 to avert the spread of rumours and videos, photos, and messages, which might affect the law and order situation in the ethnic-violence hit northeastern state.

The decision comes as the Director General of Police in Manipur reported ongoing incidents of violence, attacks, arson, and exchange of gunfire. There is a growing apprehension that anti-social elements might exploit social media extensively to disseminate hate speech, hate video messages, and incite public unrest, posing serious repercussions for the state's law and order situation.

The authorities have expressed imminent dangers, including the loss of life, damage to public and private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony. They are particularly concerned about the circulation of inflammatory material, false rumours, and the mobilization of agitators and demonstrators through various social media platforms, messaging services, and bulk SMS.



Also Read: Manipur unrest: School reopens after two months, attendance low

Meanwhile, the state government of Manipur has issued an order for the reopening of schools in the conflict-stricken state.

On July 5, most schools resumed normal classes after nearly two months of closure. However, despite the government's efforts, attendance remains disappointingly low.

The decision to reopen schools has been met with appreciation from parents, students, and the teachers' community. They acknowledge the importance of resuming educational activities, even in the midst of ongoing conflicts and the absence of complete peace.

The extended period of staying at home has left students longing for the opportunity to reconnect with their friends and teachers, as well as regain a sense of normalcy in their lives.