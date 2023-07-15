Manipur government has extended the suspension of internet services till July 20 in order to contain the spread of rumours and videos, photos, and messages, which might affect the law and order situation in the ethnic violence hit the northeastern state, said an official order on July 15.

The order comes as the Director General of Police (DGP) in Manipur reported ongoing incidents of violence, attacks, arson, and exchange of gunfire.

As per the order, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for the transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur.

The government said that there is an imminent danger of loss of life and /or damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which might be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile services, SMS services, and dongle services.

''This order is issued to prevent any disturbances of the peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the State of Manipur and shall be in force for another 5(five) days with

immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational till 3:00 P.M. of 20-07-2023,'' the order added.

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