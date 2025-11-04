Manipur Government flags ‘exorbitant’ airfare hike, ACS holds high-level meeting with airlines, AAI officials

In response to mounting public concern over soaring airfares and limited flight operations in Manipur, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport/Textiles, Commerce & Industry) and PCCF & HoFF, Anurag Bajpai, convened a crucial meeting on Tuesday, November 4 with key representatives from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Air India Express, IndiGo, and Alliance Air. The deliberation focused on the abnormal surge in air ticket prices and the restricted connectivity of the Imphal sector.

The meeting, also attended by the Director (Transport) and Joint Secretary (Transport), underscored the urgency of addressing the issue which has imposed a severe financial burden on air travelers from Manipur.

ACS Bajpai highlighted that current airfare levels for the Imphal sector are disproportionately higher than those for comparable routes in other northeastern states, despite similar distances. Officials expressed concern that airlines might be offsetting losses on less-profitable routes by inflating fares on high-demand routes such as Imphal, adversely affecting the local population.

With Manipur’s road connectivity frequently disrupted and rail connectivity yet to be operational, air travel remains the sole dependable mode of transport. However, the cost of air travel has skyrocketed. For instance, the fare for the short Imphal–Guwahati route, a 45-minute journey, has reportedly jumped from Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000–Rs 15,000, marking an unprecedented hike. A comparative assessment revealed that Imphal passengers are paying up to seven times more than flyers from other northeastern cities for similar distances.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Governor of Manipur has already written to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, urging immediate intervention to rationalize airfares and enhance flight operations. The Governor’s letter highlighted the social and economic strain caused by inflated ticket prices and sought remedial measures in coordination with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airline operators.

During the meeting, ACS Bajpai emphasized the need for greater transparency in fare structures and called for a coordinated regulatory mechanism between the AAI and airlines. He urged that airfare rates in Manipur be maintained at par with other northeastern states, and that summer-level flight frequencies be continued throughout the winter season to prevent further inconvenience.

He also requested Alliance Air to reintroduce the Imphal–Silchar, Imphal–Aizawl, and Imphal–Dibrugarh routes, which were earlier suspended, to restore regional connectivity. Furthermore, Air India Express and IndiGo were urged to explore Imphal–Bangkok passenger and cargo services, given their high demand potential.

Reiterating the government’s unwavering commitment, ACS Bajpai stated that preserving both physical and economic connectivity remains a top priority for the state. He appealed to aviation authorities and stakeholders to adopt a socially equitable pricing approach, ensuring accessibility and affordability of air travel for citizens in a state with limited transport alternatives.