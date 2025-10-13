Manipur government halts work on historic Rajbari in Shillong, restoration to follow strict heritage guidelines

The Manipur government has provided an update on the restoration of the historic Rajbari building in Shillong, stressing that all work has been temporarily stopped to ensure proper heritage conservation.

The Rajbari, a site closely tied to the state’s history, was identified as structurally weak due to weathering and termite damage. Recognising its historical importance, the government initiated a comprehensive project for the “Infrastructure Development of Heritage Complex, Rajbari, Shillong” in 2022.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared by the Planning and Development Authority (PDA), Manipur, and submitted to the North Eastern Council (NEC), which approved it in July 2023. The DPR included two components: construction of a guest house and reconstruction/restoration of the exhibition hall and gallery.

M/S Meitei Construction Ltd was awarded both contracts in 2023. Work on the guest house began in April 2024 and is nearing completion. Restoration of the exhibition hall and gallery followed, beginning with the dismantling of a fragile section.

Officials noted that further inspection revealed the risk of total collapse due to instability in the remaining structure. As a result, the entire building was carefully dismantled by hand. Reusable materials such as wooden doors, windows, and wall plates have been properly stored, and the old structure was fully documented with photographs and video.

To ensure faithful restoration, a Monitoring and Supervision Committee has been established. The committee will oversee reconstruction according to original architectural designs, dimensions, and historical features, using salvaged materials wherever possible. Heritage conservation experts may also be co-opted to maintain the aesthetic integrity and heritage value of the structure.

Deputy Secretary (GAD), Government of Manipur, emphasised that the project aims to preserve the Rajbari’s historical identity for future generations.