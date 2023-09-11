In response to concerns over the potential misuse of jackets, vests, and stickers bearing the word "PRESS" during the ongoing law and order crisis in Manipur, the State Government has taken decisive measures to regulate their use. The misuse of such identifiers by unauthorized individuals has raised apprehensions about security and the credibility of reporting related to the crisis.

The Manipur State Government, having taken note of the situation from reliable sources, recognizes the need to prevent unauthorized individuals from gaining access to sensitive areas under the guise of being members of the press. The potential for such individuals to engage in provocative or unprofessional reporting poses a significant risk, necessitating immediate action to ensure public safety and maintain the professionalism of journalism.

As a result, the Governor of Manipur has issued an order specifying the conditions under which jackets, vests, and stickers labeled "PRESS" can be used. According to the order, only media persons, journalists, and video-journalists possessing a valid Identity Card or Accreditation Certificate issued by authorized entities, including the Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Press Bureau of India, All India Radio, Doordarshan (DD News), and recognized national and international media firms, will be permitted to use such identifiers.

Additionally, the order emphasizes that only individuals authorized to use "PRESS" jackets, vests, or stickers will be allowed entry into violence-affected areas for media reporting purposes. Strict penalties and legal actions under the prevailing laws will be taken against any violators, without exception.

The Manipur Government has directed all District Magistrates, State Police, and security agencies responsible for maintaining law and public order to take the necessary steps for the effective implementation of this order.