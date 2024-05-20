Manipur Government, on May 20, initiated strict measures against unauthorised changes to place names, following a recent incident involving the alteration of the name of the historic "Thangjing Ching". The state government directed the registration of a Zero FIR after a gate bearing the name "Thangting" and attributed to the "Kuki National Front-Military Council" was erected at Thangjing Hill, a protected site of historical significance.

According to the government, Thangjing Ching, falls within the Churachandpur-Khoupum Protected Forests, as per a notification dated September 17, 1966, under the Indian Forest Act, 1927. The hill was declared a protected site by the Art and Culture Department of Manipur under the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976.

This unauthorised name change violates provisions of the newly enacted Manipur Names of Places Act, 2024, and section 4 of the 1976 Act. The government has emphasised that such actions are illegal and will be met with strict enforcement measures.

In a related development, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted about the incident, stating, "The State Government has immediately taken up measures to book any group or individuals involved in changing any existing names without the approval of the Government. Under the Manipur Names of Places Act, 2024, a case has also been registered for changing Thangjing Ching, which is also a protected site, to Thangting."

Authorities have requested the registration of a Zero FIR at the Imphal Police Station to address this violation, underscoring the importance of preserving the historical and cultural integrity of the state's landmarks.