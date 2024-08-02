The Manipur government has instructed people residing in areas near Thanga Khunjem Road to evacuate to a safer place amid threats of landslides and road collapse due to heavy rainfall in the Bishnupur district over the past few days.

In its notice, the government informed that the Thanga Khunjem Road has developed large cracks at along a stretch of 20 metres.

"The road may collapse anytime and landslide may occur, thereby putting the houses on the eastern side of the road under high risk," the notice read.

Furthermore, the authorities also informed the general public that "travelling along the Thanga Khunjem Road is strictly prohibited.