Amid the strong opposition from civil society, the Manipur government October 5, introduced a draft for the state's Liquor Regulation Policy.

As per the draft policy, the government is aiming to legalise alcohol in a bid to eradicate distillation, possession, transportation, consumption and sale of illicit liquor and restrict the availability of local liquor as well as Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL ) and Foreign Made Foreign Liquor (FMFL ).

With this, the state government also wants to reduce the impact of illicit and adulterated liquor on health as well as reduce the demand for intoxicating drinks.

The draft policy also emphasised the government’s goal of prohibiting the manufacturing and sale of local brew or country liquor within Manipur without FSSAI safety certification.

The draft also proposes to provide technical and other assistance in the production and exportation of the local brew outside of Manipur.

Furthermore, no IMFL, FMFL, or country liquor will be sold except at outlets licenced by the government and managed by a government agency or licence holder.

As per the draft, the licences for the sale and serving of liquor will be granted only to specified hotels and tourist destinations with at least 20 rooms and hygienic conditions.

Besides this, the policy also said that no liquor will be sold or served to anyone under the age of 25.

On September 20, in a major development, the Manipur government allowed the selling of Indian-Made Foreign Made Liquor (IMFL) in hotels with 20 rooms.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting and with this development, the liquors will be sold in the state for the first time since 1991.

Earlier in August this month, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had the state government was planning to lift the prohibition of selling and buying foreign liquor in the state.

Singh further added that Manipur Liquor Prohibition (2nd Amendment) Bill 2018 was introduced in the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly with an aim to take steps for improving the quality of locally brewed liquor for export purposes.

However, since the bill had lapsed, the state was planning to take further steps.