Shoot-at-sight orders have been issued in this violence-bound Manipur as the state has been rocked by a wave of violent protests over the ongoing ATSUM’s (All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur) solidarity march protesting against the Meitei’s demand for inclusion in Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

The Manipur government has authorized all District Magistrates, Sub- Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates/ Special Executive Magistrates to issue Shoot at sight orders in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, and reasonable force had been exhausted to control law and order situations.

The order reads," In view of the prevailing law and order situation following the unwanted incidents that occurred at the Tribal Solidarity March 2023 held on May 3, 2023, and in order to maintain public order and tranquillity in the State, the Governor of Manipur has authorized all District Magistrates, Sub- Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates/ Special Executive Magistrates detailed by the District Magistrates concerned to issue Shoot at sight orders in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc. had been exhausted under the provisions of law under CrPC, 1973 and the situation could not be controlled."

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Nearly 11 civilians have been reported injured while 2 others have succumbed to bullet injuries at Saikul under Kangpokpi district in Manipur on May 3.

The situation turned for the worse on the night of May 3 after clashes broke out in several parts of Manipur’s hill districts during the ongoing ATSUM’s (All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur) solidarity march protesting against the Meitei’s demand for inclusion in Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Sources state that among the injured civilians, five were admitted to hospital with bullet injuries among which two have succumbed to their injuries.

While the situation in Manipur continues to remain tense, additional Paramilitary Forces have been roped in to bring the situation under control.