Amid the ongoing violence and unrest in the State of Manipur, reports have emerged about theft and looting of property and land occupation in the absence of owners who are currently in relief camps or safe shelters. In response, the Manipur government has issued a stern warning that those found guilty of such criminal acts will be severely dealt with as per law.

The government is also working on a plan for the confidence-building, return, and rehabilitation of the people affected by the violence, with all necessary government support. To ensure the safety and security of property and land in the affected areas, all Superintendents of Police have been directed to identify such areas and provide round-the-clock, foolproof security with the assistance of Central security forces, military, and paramilitary forces.

Any lapses leading to the violation of this order will be taken seriously, and Superintendents of Police will be held personally accountable for any such lapses. The Manipur government has called for immediate action to be taken against perpetrators of such acts, in accordance with the law.