Manipur Government launches three-day refresher course to upgrade MST driver and conductor skills

The Manipur Transport Department on Monday, December 8 launched a three-day Refresher Training Course for Manipur State Transport (MST) drivers and conductors at the Institute of Drivers Training and Research Centre (IDTRC) in Top Dussara, Imphal East. The initiative aims to enhance passenger safety, improve service quality, and upgrade operational efficiency as the state prepares to revive and expand MST bus services after several years.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Shri Anurag Bajpai, IFS, PCCF & HoFF, Chief Wildlife Warden and Additional Chief Secretary (Transport/TCI), said the programme underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening the backbone of public mobility in Manipur. He stressed that public buses remain the most accessible means of travel for citizens who do not own personal vehicles, making it essential for the workforce to be well-trained and confident as the transport network evolves.

Highlighting the changing dynamics of the transport sector, he said the refresher course has been designed to ensure that MST staff are equipped with updated knowledge on emerging technologies such as GPS-based fleet monitoring, automated ticketing systems and the gradual introduction of electric buses. Bajpai emphasised that safety remains the government’s top priority, and the training will reinforce safe driving habits, defensive driving skills, and effective emergency response mechanisms. He added that conductors also play a pivotal role in maintaining order, assisting passengers and shaping the overall travel experience.

The Additional Chief Secretary noted that Manipur’s unique geography makes such training even more critical, as hilly terrain, narrow roads, sharp bends and unpredictable weather—particularly during the monsoon—pose significant challenges for drivers. Mastering terrain-specific safety techniques, he said, is essential to prevent accidents and ensure smooth transport services across the state’s varied districts.

Bajpai further added that MST continues to serve remote and hill districts, transporting students, elderly citizens, vendors and daily wage earners who depend heavily on affordable public transport. As the government continues to upgrade road infrastructure and expand routes, transport personnel must be prepared to handle advanced systems and new destinations. He reaffirmed that the government views its transport workforce as a symbol of discipline, public trust and stability, and that investing in training will help create a more professional, service-oriented team.

Delivering the keynote address, Smt. Khumanthem Diana Devi, Director of the Transport Department, described drivers and conductors as the backbone of Manipur’s public transport system. She reiterated the government’s commitment to improving connectivity and noted that new MST routes are currently being planned under the guidance of the Additional Chief Secretary (Transport). The training, she said, focuses on strengthening driving skills, discipline, passenger etiquette, emergency preparedness, and compliance with traffic regulations.

She encouraged participants to take full advantage of the sessions, expressing confidence that the programme will enhance their professional abilities and further reinforce MST’s reputation as a dependable and citizen-centric transport service.

The technical sessions covered key topics including traffic rules, signs and penalties, motor vehicle mechanisms, troubleshooting, and road safety. Presentations were delivered by Shri Hemochandra Irengbam, DTO Thoubal; Shri Kh. Sanjeev, DTO Imphal West; and Shri Shantikumar Naorem, Member Secretary, IDTRC Manipur. The event was attended by Shri Samson Huidrom, Deputy Director (Transport), along with drivers, conductors, staff and officials of the department.