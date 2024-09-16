Manipur government on September 16 lifted the ban on mobile internet after reviewing the law and order situation in the state.

As per the government order, "The State Government has reviewed the prevailing law and order situation in the State and decided to lift any form of temporary internet suspension in the State of Manipur which was in good faith imposed as preventive measure in public interest".

As per an order, by the Home Department of Manipur government, "Whereas, the State Government vide orders No. H- 3607/4/2022-HD-HD(Pt.) (i) dated 10-09-2024 suspended internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATS, Broadbands and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bisnupur and Kakching districts of Manipur for 5(five) days with effect from 3:00 P.M. of 10-09-2024 which was extended till 3:00 PM of 20-09-2024 vide orders of even number dated 15-09- 2024; Whereas, the State Government reviewed such suspension of internet services and conditionally lifted suspension of internet services through Broad Band (ILL & FTTH) vide orders No. H-1701/181/2023- HD-HD-Part (1) dated 12-09-2024; Whereas, the State Government has reviewed the prevailing law and order situation in the State and decided to lift any form of temporary internet suspension in the State of Manipur which was in good faith imposed as preventive measure in public interest

"Therefore, under the power conferred as per Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to order revocation of any extant orders for temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATS, Broadbands and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of the State with immediate effect. All Mobile Service providers are hereby directed to ensure compliance of this order and resume to normal functioning to provide internet services to the General Public as usual", stated the order further.

It needs mention here, the Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh via a post on X stated, "The internet ban in the state will be lifted, and services will be lifted, and services will be restored. I urge everyone to use the internet responsibly and refrain from sharing or posting any unnecessary or inflammatory content that may disturb the peace and harmony in the state

Also read: Manipur government restores broadband internet in 5 valley districts, mobile data still blocked