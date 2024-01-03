The members of the Meitei Pangal community, civil society organisations and religious leaders met Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on January 3 over Thoubal district victims' remains.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed deep sorrow for the incident that took place at Lilong under Thoubal district that killed five people.

Taking to platform X, Biren Singh wrote, "Held a meeting with CSOs of the Meitei Pangal community at my official residence today in the presence of Hon’ble MP (RS) Sanajaoba Leisemba, Hon’ble Minister Shri K Govindas, Hon’ble MLA of Lilong, Shri Abdul Nasir and my officials. Express my deep sorrow for the unfortunate incident that happened at Lilong on 1st Jan".

The chief minister also mentioned that the government has agreed upon all the demands put forth by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Lilong following which the community has agreed upon to accept the bodies of the individuals killed in the armed militant attack.

We have come to an understanding where the religious leaders and CSOs of Meitei Pangal community have agreed to take the remains of the victims for their last rites.

Also read : Manipur violence: Joint Action Committee ready to claim all dead bodies after government accepts charter of demands