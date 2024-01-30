Manipur joined the nation in observing Martyrs' Day also known as 'Shaheed Diwas' or 'Sarvodaya Day' to honour those who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence.

The day holds significance as it marks the 76th Death Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi -- the Father of the Nation.

Chief Guest of the function, Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey led the people in paying homage by laying a wreath at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Memorial Hall in Imphal.

On this occasion, the Governor reiterated the principles of Mahatma Gandhi which were filled with the spirit of love, non-violence, kindness, mutual brotherhood and forgiveness and appealed to all to follow and remember his teachings.



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Chief Minister, Biren Singh, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and top civil and police officials also laid wreaths at the Mahatma's statue.

During the observation, three Bhajans, Sumiran karle mere mana, Vaishnav Jana to tent and Raghupati raghav raja ram were sung.

A siren was sounded from 10.59 to 11.0 am as a warning signal for observance of the two-minute silence. Another siren was sounded from 11.2 am to 11.3 as the closing signal.

A two-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the departed freedom fighters.