After two persons were killed and nine others injured in an attack by suspected militants, the Manipur government has directed the state police to conduct combing operations and sanitisation in areas bordering Imphal West district, according to officials.

Regarding the same, Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to take precautionary steps to arrest those involved in the gun-and-bomb attack which took place on September 1.

Kumar directed the officials to enhance vigil in the area in order to prevent any any untoward incident.

In a letter to the DGP, the commissioner said, "In view of recent incidents disturbing general law and order situation in fringe areas bordering Imphal West district and the necessity to keep preventive measures in place, I am to request you to kindly take up necessary action to conduct combing operations and sanitisation of areas falling in fringe areas bordering Imphal West district more particularly in the stretch from Keithelmanbi to Koutruk."

The 32-km-long (approx.) stretch between Keithelmanbi in Kangpokpi district and Koutruk in Imphal West has been a focal point of consistent attacks since ethnic violence broke out in May last year.

According to police, militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops to the low-lying valley areas of Koutruk and neighbouring Kadangband on September 1, killing two persons and injuring nine others. Several houses were also damaged.

The police claimed that rocket-propelled grenades and drones were used in the attack.

An official statement about the gun-and-bomb attack said, "In an unprecedented attack in Koutruk, Imphal West, alleged militants have deployed numerous RPGs using high-tech drones."

The use of drones to deploy explosives against security forces and civilians "marks a significant escalation", it said.

The involvement of highly trained professionals, possibly with technical expertise and support, cannot be ruled out, the statement said.

"Drones have been used in Manipur by two warring groups for surveillance and identifying movement of militants. The use of explosives through drones to target civilians and security forces at Koutruk on Sunday is new in the state," an official told PTI.

Police sources said at least five bombs were dropped from drones in Koutruk village.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur.