The Higher and Technical Education Department of Manipur has issued an order to reopen all government educational institutions, government-aided colleges, and state universities from November 29, (Friday).

This decision, superseding a previous office order dated November 26, 2024, comes in accordance with directions from the Home Department, Government of Manipur.

The resumption of classes applies to institutions under the purview of the Higher and Technical Education Department.

The Manipur government had revoked its earlier directive to resume normal classes across all schools, including Government, Government-Aided, Private, and Central institutions, as per an order dated November 24, 2024.

The Department of Education-Schools has instructed all Zonal Education Officers to disseminate this information within their respective jurisdictions and take necessary actions to ensure compliance.

Also read: Schools in Manipur's valley districts to remain closed on November 25 and 26, previous order revoked