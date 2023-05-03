In the wake of fresh violence in Manipur's Churachandpur district, the state government, on May 3 ordered the suspension of internet services for five days, said an official statement.

The decision comes after tension escalated in Manipur's Torbung areas of Churachandpur after violence broke out during a rally of the All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.

''In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services. (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, having satisfied that the above situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the entire peaceful co-existence of the communities and maintenance of public order, do hereby order suspension/curbing of mobile data services in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur,'' an official order dated May 3 read.

It further said asked all mobile service providers to ensure compliance with this order.

''This order is issued to prevent any disturbances of the peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the State of Manipur and shall be in force for the next (five) days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational,'' it added.

As per reports, a hill base community allegedly targeted a particular community's youths on the road.

Following the incident, state security forces rushed to the spot as some property of certain communities was torched.

Although the solidarity march was peaceful, there were isolated reports of protesters burning tyres with a few others burning down a forest beat office at Bungmual, Manipur.

The solidarity march by tribal bodies of Manipur protesting against the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list was held on May 3.

Also read: Manipur: People's Alliance demands judicial enquiry into the violence and arson in Churachandpur