In its relentless fight against drug trafficking, the Manipur government is set to acquire portable scanners that can detect illicit drugs and other contraband hidden inside vehicles. The handheld backscatter x-ray imager boasts high penetrating power that allows it to see through metals and identify objects concealed inside body parts of a car or other vehicle.

Officials from the state's Narcotics and Affairs on Border (NAB) police showcased the new technology to Chief Minister N Biren Singh at his Secretariat on February 20. During the demonstration, the chief minister was briefed on the scanner's features and capabilities, and how it could help curb drug smuggling in the state.

"To ensure the safety of our people and strengthen the state government's War on Drugs campaign, these advanced scanners which can see through metal with deeper penetration will help detect transportation of drugs and other illegal items," Singh wrote on his Facebook page, expressing his support for the procurement of the new devices.

The portable scanner can be operated by hand and is ideal for use at border checkpoints, highway patrols, and other locations where the transport of contraband is suspected. The move is part of the Manipur government's broader efforts to crack down on drug trafficking and abuse in the state.

The demonstration was also attended by State Transport Minister Khashim Vashum, MLAs Khongbantabam Ibomcha and Khumukcham Joykisan, as well as top police officials, including Additional Director General of Police Ashutosh Kumar Sinha, Superintendent of Police, NAB K Meghachandra, and Additional Superintendent of Police, NAB Sachidananda Soibam.

The procurement of portable scanners is expected to strengthen the state's anti-drug measures and improve security for its citizens, who have been grappling with the scourge of drug abuse for years.