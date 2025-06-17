The State of Manipur is in mourning following the tragic loss of two of its daughters—Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma (22) and Lamnunthem Singson (28)—who were among the crew members aboard the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. Both hailed from Manipur and were serving as cabin crew members with aspirations that took flight, now cut short in a heart-wrenching accident.

In an official statement, the Government of Manipur expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of the two women, describing them as symbols of courage, grace, and youthful ambition. Their deaths have cast a shadow of sorrow not only over their immediate families but across the entire state.

“These young women were not just crew members; they were the pride of our state, soaring high with dreams and inspiring many,” the government noted in its condolence message.

In a show of solidarity and support, the Manipur Government has reached out to the Tata Group and Air India, confirming its readiness to receive the mortal remains of the deceased at Imphal. Authorities have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure that the remains are handled with the utmost dignity and respect upon arrival and during transportation to their respective hometowns.

While logistical and ceremonial aspects are being coordinated, the government has made it clear that the wishes of the bereaved families will take precedence. The state stands committed to providing full support and assistance, honouring the privacy and preferences of the grieving families.

Chief Minister and state officials have extended heartfelt condolences, calling the incident not just a loss of lives but “the silencing of dreams and the extinguishing of two brilliant lights who once soared among the clouds.”