The Manipur government has reimposed an internet shutdown for the next five days hours after thousands of students in Imphal took to the streets on September 26 to protest over the death of two Meitei teenagers.

The notification states, "The State Government decides to suspend/curb the mobile internet data services, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with immediate effect till 7:45 PM of October 1, 2023."

It is to be mentioned here that, Imphal witnessed thousands of students taking to the streets in a display of demand for justice, following the brutal killings of two Meitei students who had been missing since July 6. However, the protests were met with heavy police response, including the use of tear gas and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd.



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The students united in their call for justice, condemned the heinous acts that had claimed the lives of their fellow Meitei youth. Holding banners and shouting slogans, they expressed their strong opposition to the merciless killing allegedly carried out by alleged armed Kuki miscreants against innocent children. Among the slogans heard were demands for the punishment of the culprits responsible for the tragic deaths.

Earlier on September 23, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh lifted the ban on the internet after close to five months since May 3, 2023.