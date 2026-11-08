The Manipur government has released Rs 5.88 crore in financial assistance to 58,863 internally displaced persons (IDPs) ahead of the Diwali and Ningol Chakouba festivals, providing Rs 1,000 to each eligible beneficiary.

The special assistance, amounting to Rs 5,88,63,000, has been released from the State Emergency Fund and disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) on November 8.

The funds were transferred through the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system to the designated bank accounts of Deputy Commissioners in 10 districts — Imphal West, Churachandpur, Imphal East, Thoubal, Ukhrul, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Jiribam and Bishnupur.

The Deputy Commissioners have been directed to ensure the timely distribution of the assistance to eligible beneficiaries after completing the necessary verification.

Members of the internally displaced community have expressed gratitude to the state government, led by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, for extending financial assistance during the festive season.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh extended Diwali greetings to the people of Manipur, wishing them happiness, good health and renewed hope.

In his message, he expressed hope that the festival would bring peace and positivity to households across the state. He also called upon people to renew their commitment to peace, progress and prosperity in Manipur.