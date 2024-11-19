Following the Jiribam firing incident, the Manipur government has relieved Senior SP (Combat) Col (Retd) Nectar Sanjenbam of his duties. The decision comes after an internal probe was launched into the incident that resulted in the death of one protester and left another injured.

The Home Department issued an official order on Monday stating that Sanjenbam's services as Senior SP (Combat) had been discontinued. The firing occurred on Sunday night during a violent clash between security forces and a mob that was reportedly vandalizing properties in the Babupara area of Jiribam. Eyewitnesses claimed that the shots were fired from the direction of the security forces, though the police have not confirmed the origin of the gunfire.

To investigate the incident thoroughly, the government has formed a two-member inquiry committee. The committee will be led by IGP (Intelligence) K Kabib, with Ningsen Worngam, DIG (Range III), serving as a member. The panel has been tasked with determining the causes and circumstances that led to the firing, as well as investigating whether any foul play, including potential misconduct by public authorities, was involved.

The committee has been given 30 days to submit its findings.

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