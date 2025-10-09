Manipur Government reshuffles 31 senior police officers, assigns key additional charges

In a major administrative reshuffle aimed at strengthening law enforcement and improving coordination, the Manipur government has transferred 31 senior police officers, including 16 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, and assigned them additional responsibilities, according to an official notification issued on Thursday, October 9.

The order, released by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, reflects a significant reorganization within the state’s police hierarchy across key departments, ranges, and districts.

As per the notification, IPS officer Ningshen Worngam, currently serving as Inspector General (Narcotics and Border Affairs), has been entrusted with additional charge as IGP (Zone 2). DIG (Range 2) Jogeshwar Haobijam has been transferred as DIG (Armed Police-1), succeeding Herojit Meetei, who will now serve as DIG (Armed Police-2).

Similarly, M. Pradip Singh, who previously held dual charges as DIG (Range 1) and DIG (Armed Police-2), has been posted as DIG (Range 2) in addition to DIG (Intelligence). Goulungmuon Singsit, the former DIG (Range 4), has been assigned critical responsibilities as DIG (CID/CB), NAB, and Cybercrime.

Among district-level changes, Imphal East SP Rakesh Balwal has been promoted as DIG (Range 1) while retaining additional charge as DIG (Range 3). Shivanand Surve, earlier SP of Thoubal, replaces him as Imphal East SP.

Kangpokpi SP Manoj Prabhakar has been transferred to Thoubal as SP, and IPS officer Abhinav will take over as SP of Kangpokpi. Meanwhile, Churachandpur SP Prakar Pandey has been posted as SP of Jiribam, replacing Semmi Ramror, who has been appointed Commanding Officer (CO) of the 7th Indian Reserve Battalion.

In another notable change, Bishnupur SP Ksh Ravikumar Singh has been made CO of 6th Manipur Rifles, replacing Th. Shangkar Deba, who assumes charge as Bishnupur SP.