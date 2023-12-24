The Manipur government has reopened highways for public transport and deployed additional security forces along the route.

The Manipur State Transport's inter-district bus services have resumed, connecting Imphal to Senapati and Churachandpur. However, Kuki-Zo protestors have blocked the routes, forcing the buses to turn around. Despite the disruptions, the move has been appreciated by non-tribal and neutral tribal natives.

The Committee on Tribal Unity and the Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, who demand separate administration, have initiated a district-wide shutdown in protest.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum in Churachandpur has sealed the border between Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts, citing security concerns. Despite these challenges, Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi said the decision was made to alleviate hardships faced by the public amidst the ongoing turmoil.

The government's effort has been appreciated by many local residents who await the normalization of the state's social fabric.

Also read: Manipur: CoTU alleges CM N Biren Singh of disrupting Christmas festivities and unilateral actions