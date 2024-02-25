Taking cognizance of the ongoing conflict and simmering violence in the state, the Manipur government has rubbished rumours of delay in disbursement of relief material in all relief camps situated in the state.

The Home Department of Government of Manipur via a press release has condemned the February 15 incident where an irate mob ransacked and burnt the Deputy Commissioners (DC) and Superintendent of Police's (SP) office in Churachandpur. 12 (Twelve) trucks / buses parked in the office complex were also vandalized/ burnt, 2 (two) of which were also carrying Relief Material for Relief Camps in Churachandpur Districts. Moreover, the mob also torched the official Residence of the DC, Churachandpur. Even the National Flag is reported to have been disrespected in the incident. In the unfortunate incident, two persons had lost their lives and one Security Forces personnel was injured.

Two people lost their lives in this unfortunate incident and one security forces personnel was injured. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) issued direct threats against the DC and SP of Churachandpur District, even giving an ultimatum to them to leave the District.

Despite these volatile conditions, the government has been working tirelessly for the welfare of the displaced persons. Multiple welfare measures have been initiated with assistance from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The government has dismissed reports of delaying the Relief Material disbursement, assuring that all relief materials are released in a timely manner.

However, the ransacking and burning of the DC's office and residence, including all the official records/documents, has caused hurdles. The government has initiated the process of reconstruction of the damaged documents and is committed to ensure timely relief to all. An appeal has been made to support the District Administration in its effort to support all the displaced persons.

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