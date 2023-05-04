The Home Department of the Manipur Government has set up a helpline centre to provide assistance to those affected by the ongoing law and order situation in the state. The helpline centre will be operational 24x7 and can be contacted through any of the following numbers: 9436034077 (Rehanuddin Choudhury, Joint Secretary of Home Department), 7005257760 (Peter Salam, Joint Secretary of Home Department), 8794475406 (Dr. Th. Charanjeet Singh, Joint Secretary of Home Department), 8730931414 (Dr. Mayengbam Veto Singh, Deputy Secretary of Home Department) and 7085517602 (S. Rudranarayan Singh, DSP of Home Department).

The move comes after the recent law and order situation in Manipur, which saw widespread violence and clashes in the state's hill districts. The helpline centre is aimed at providing assistance to those affected by the situation and helping them get access to essential services.

The helpline centre has been set up as part of the Manipur Government's efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the state. The state government has also deployed additional paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. The Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, has appealed to all sections of people in the state to maintain peace and communal harmony.