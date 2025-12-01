Manipur Government sets up high-level committees to expedite rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons

In a major administrative push toward stabilising the situation and supporting families displaced by conflict, the Government of Manipur has constituted State-Level and District-Level Committees to fast-track rehabilitation and resettlement efforts for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).



According to an official notification issued on Monday, the State-Level Committee — chaired by the Chief Secretary and comprising senior officials from Finance, Home, and Rural Development & Panchayati Raj departments — has been mandated to provide strategic leadership, policy alignment, and unified decision-making. The Special or Additional Secretary (Home) will serve as the Convenor of the committee.



This top-tier body is expected to enhance inter-departmental coordination and address systemic challenges impacting the overall progress of IDP rehabilitation across Manipur.



At the operational level, District-Level Committees have been formed under the chairmanship of respective Deputy Commissioners. These panels will include the Project Director of DRDA, the Additional Deputy Commissioner as Convenor, the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, and concerned Sub-Divisional Officers to ensure effective field intervention.



Their responsibilities include monitoring on-ground activities, removing bottlenecks, facilitating delivery of aid, and relaying real-time feedback to the State-Level Committee for swift policy decisions.



Officials said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to a people-centred, responsive mechanism aimed at restoring normalcy and rebuilding the lives of displaced families across affected districts.

The committees will operate with immediate effect