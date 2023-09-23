The Manipur government on September 22 declared the premises covered by the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) of Border Security Force (BSF), Ganpimul under Churachandpur district as ‘Temporary Prison’ under Sub-Section (1) of Section 3 of the Prisoners Act, 1994.

Accordingly, the government in view of the urgent requirement of making the temporary prison functional in the context of the present law and order situation in the state, the Governor of Manipur designated SDO/Churachandpur and Officer-in-Charge of Churachandpur Police Station as Superintendent of Jail and Jailor of the temporary prison in addition to their normal duties and assignments as mentioned in the order.

Additionally, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has reiterated their demand for transfer of Kuki-Zo inmates from Imphal prison.



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