Manipur government steps up efforts to establish permanent campus for NIT Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday, August 4, reaffirmed the Manipur government's commitment to establishing a permanent campus for the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur, while addressing the institute's 13th Convocation at the City Convention Centre in Imphal. He said the government was actively working with stakeholders to facilitate land for the project at the earliest, describing the institute as an important contributor to the development of both the state and the country.

Congratulating the graduating students on completing their academic journey, the Chief Minister wished them success in their future endeavours and underscored the growing importance of technical education in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He said graduates from disciplines including Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering would play a crucial role in nation-building.

Khemchand Singh said institutions such as NIT Manipur would make a significant contribution towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India. He described the institute as one of the emerging premier technical institutions in the Northeast and encouraged students to strive for excellence, become innovators, administrators and leaders, and dedicate their knowledge and skills to the progress of both Viksit Bharat and Viksit Manipur.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the support of Kakching MLA Rameshwar Singh in advancing the proposal for a permanent campus and said discussions with the concerned stakeholders would continue to expedite land allocation for the project.

Chairperson of the Board of Governors Bajrang Lal Bagra congratulated the graduating students and urged them to uphold the values of integrity, innovation and service. Stressing that education should be guided by ethics and compassion, he encouraged the graduates to contribute meaningfully to nation-building and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

During the convocation, the Chief Minister, along with the Chairperson of the Board of Governors and NIT Manipur Director Prof. D.V.L.N. Somayajulu, presented gold medals and awards to meritorious students in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements.

The ceremony was attended by Registrar Prof. Khumukcham Tomba Singh, members of the Board of Governors and Academic Senate, deans, faculty members, officers and staff, graduating students, parents and invited guests.