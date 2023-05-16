In response to reports of communal tensions and the potential misuse of social media platforms, the Government of Manipur has taken a drastic step by suspending mobile data and internet services in the state for five more days. The move aims to curb the transmission of inflammatory content and false rumors, which pose a threat to public tranquility and communal harmony.

In a recent order issued by the Director General of Police, it was highlighted that clashes among volunteers and youths from major communities residing in the state have escalated, resulting in acts of arson targeting houses and premises. The authorities expressed concerns that anti-social elements might exploit social media platforms to disseminate hate speech, inciting public unrest and further deteriorating the law and order situation in Manipur.

The continued apprehension of potential loss of life, damage to public and private property, and the widespread disturbance to public tranquility and communal harmony has necessitated immediate action. In an effort to prevent the spread of disinformation and false rumors through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, mobile data services and internet/data services, including broadband connections like Reliance Jio Fiber, Airtel Xtreme Black, BSNL FTTH, and internet/data services through VSATs of Bharatnet Phase-II, have been suspended.

This suspension order falls under the powers conferred by Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017. The aim is to counteract the activities of anti-national and anti-social elements while maintaining peace, communal harmony, and safeguarding public and private property from acts of arson and vandalism.

The order, which comes into immediate effect, is an extension of a previous office order and is issued in the interest of public safety and the maintenance of law and order. It will remain in force for the next five days, during which mobile data services, internet/data services, and broadband connections will be curtailed within the territorial jurisdiction of Manipur.