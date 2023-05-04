In an effort to maintain public order in the state of Manipur, the government has ordered the suspension of internet and data services, including broadband services such as Reliance Jio Fiber, Airtel Xtreme Black, and BSNL FTTH, for a period of 5 days.

The order was issued in continuation of the State Home Department's previous order of May 3, 2023, which temporarily suspended mobile data services in the state. The order cites the prevailing law and order situation in the state as the reason for the suspension, which is likely to cause serious disturbances to peaceful co-existence and public order.

Mobile service providers have been directed to comply with the order immediately, and any violation will result in legal action. The order is being passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation and will be published for the information of the public through press and electronic media.

Meanwhile, The central government has taken charge of security in Manipur by promulgating Article 355, after the state was marred by unrest and violence in the past few days. The provision, which states that it is the duty of the Union to protect every state against external aggression and internal disturbance, has been invoked to restore peace and order in the state.

As part of the measures, the Imphal-Churachandpur road has been secured by police and security personnel, in order to prevent any further violence or disturbances.