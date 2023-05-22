In response to the escalating incidents of arson and growing concerns over the spread of misinformation, the Government of Manipur has issued a suspension order on internet and mobile data services, effective immediately. The order, which will be enforced for the next five days, until 3:00 P.M. on May 26, aims to maintain law and order, safeguard public safety, and counter the dissemination of inflammatory content through social media platforms.

The decision to suspend internet services comes in the wake of reports highlighting the targeted arson of houses and premises in the region. Authorities fear that anti-social elements may exploit the vast reach of social media to disseminate hate speech, incite public passions, and perpetuate acts of violence that could have severe repercussions for the communal harmony and public tranquility in the State of Manipur.

Recognizing the imminent danger to life, public/private property, and the potential for widespread disturbances, the government has taken a firm stance against the transmission of false rumors and incendiary material. The suspension order targets various social media platforms, including Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, as well as other electronic devices such as tablets, computers, and mobile phones. Additionally, the order extends to the curbing of bulk SMS services that could be used to mobilize agitators and demonstrators, posing a significant risk to public safety and property through acts of arson, vandalism, and violence.

By exercising the powers conferred under Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, the Government of Manipur, acting in the interest of public welfare and the maintenance of peace, has directed all service providers to comply with this order. Mobile data services, internet/data services, including broadband connections like Reliance Jio Fiber, Airtel Xtreme Black, BSNL FTTH, and internet/data services through VSATS of Bharatnet Phase-II will be temporarily suspended within the territorial jurisdiction of Manipur.

While the government acknowledges the inconvenience caused by the temporary suspension, it emphasizes the necessity of these measures to curb the spread of disinformation and false rumors, which pose a direct threat to public safety and the preservation of communal harmony. The order reflects the government's commitment to thwart the activities of anti-national and anti-social elements, ensuring the protection of life and property.

This suspension order, effective immediately, will remain in force for the next five days, ending at 3:00 P.M. on May 26. The government intends to disseminate this information widely through press releases and electronic media channels to ensure public awareness and understanding. It should be noted that any violation of this order will be met with appropriate legal action.