The Manipur government has suspended three senior doctors for not reporting to their assigned duties at the district hospital in Jiribam.

The suspension, effective June 13, comes as Jiribam faces escalating violence and a surge in internally displaced persons (IDPs) seeking refuge in relief camps.

An order from the joint secretary of the Manipur Health and Family Welfare Department states that the three doctors are suspended pending disciplinary proceedings.

The suspended doctors are Dr Oinam Bisu Singh, a specialist in anaesthesia; Dr Laishram Oken Singh, a specialist in plastic surgery; and Dr Feiga Luckson Gangmei, also a specialist in anaesthesia.



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They failed to comply with a government directive to join their posts at the Jiribam district hospital.

Under Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services Rules, 1965, the doctors must remain at their headquarters in Imphal and cannot leave without permission.

The unrest in Jiribam began on June 6, destroying around 100 houses.

Approximately 1000 individuals, including women and children, are now in relief camps, and the Jiribam district hospital is under increased pressure as many displaced persons need medical attention.