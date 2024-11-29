Chief Minister N. Biren Singh maintained that the State Government, in coordination with the army and other central forces, is taking every possible step to rescue Laishram Kamalbabu (56 yrs) from Loitang Khunou, who has gone missing from the campus of GOC, 57 Mountain Division.

The Chief Minister continued that the Government had earlier also asked the officials of GOC, 57 Mountain Division to take major role in searching and rescuing the missing person.

He added that the signature of the Kamalbabu could be found at the entry register of the army campus, showing that he had gone missing from inside the campus.

He reiterated that the army has been asked to take the responsibility of rescuing the missing person and make the public know the whereabouts of the person.



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The Chief Minister informed that he had met the members of the Joint Action Committee formed against the missing of Laishram Kamalbabu, along with the Social Welfare Minister and MLA of Sekmai AC Heikham Dingo Singh.

The JAC members shared their grievances and submitted a memorandum, which included finding the whereabouts of the missing person and rescuing him at the earliest, he said.

The State Government took the matter with utmost seriousness, N. Biren said, stating that the State Government has strongly urged the concerned authority for assistance in rescuing Kamalbabu.

He further appealed to the public to remain calm, adding that the Government has been taking up all possible steps in finding the missing person.