Government teachers in Imphal West staged a sit-in protest today (July 25), demanding an end to monetary demands from various organisations and calling for a disturbance-free education sector. The demonstration, organised by the Zonal Education Office (ZEO) Zone-I of Imphal West, took place at Naorenthong Community Hall.

Protestors held placards with messages such as "Don't impose unbearable monetary demands on teachers" and "Education sector should be free from any kind of disturbances." The sit-in follows a recent memorandum submitted to authorities requesting a disturbance-free zone in the education sector.

Mayengbam Helena, one of the protesting teachers, told reporters that constant monetary demands from various groups since the onset of the crisis have caused significant grievances and anxiety among educators. She warned that prolonged exposure to such conditions could directly impact the student community.

Helena acknowledged that teachers, as citizens, voluntarily contribute to state causes. However, she deemed it unfortunate when hefty sums beyond their means are demanded, noting that many teachers are their families' sole breadwinners.

Several protesters observed that extortion and monetary demands have escalated due to the ongoing conflict, emphasising the urgent need to resolve the situation.

Prior to the protest, the ZEO Zone-I of Imphal West submitted a memorandum to the education director, requesting the creation of a disturbance-free zone in the education sector. The document highlighted that teachers have contributed both cash and kind over the past 14 months, despite facing repeated additional burdens.

The memorandum outlined several resolutions, including making education a free zone without disturbances, ending unbearable monetary demands on teachers, and addressing the current situation faced by educators within five days. If no action is taken by July 23, 2024, the teachers threaten to launch mass casual leave from July 24, 2024 onward.