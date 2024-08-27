In response to a worsening fuel shortage, the Manipur government has announced the deployment of police personnel at petrol pumps across the state. This measure, as stated by L. Susindro, the state's Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, aims to address the escalating fuel crisis and curb extortion attempts.

During a press conference, Susindro said that some petrol stations have been forced to shut down due to financial losses incurred from customers leaving without paying after refueling. To prevent further incidents, the government will station police and Food and Public Distribution Department staff at fuel stations to ensure smooth operations and adherence to regulations.

Susindro warned fuel retailers of legal consequences if they refuse to sell fuel despite having adequate stock. "We have enough fuel in the state. Legal action will be initiated against petrol pump operators who refuse to sell fuel despite having stock," he said.

The fuel crisis has been exacerbated by frequent landslides along national highways, which have disrupted the transportation of LPG cylinders to the state. This disruption has contributed to the severe fuel shortage in the Imphal Valley.