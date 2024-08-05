In response to the ongoing needs of inmates at relief camps, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced new measures to improve support for displaced persons (IDPs). The Chief Minister posted on X that the state government is now facilitating interactions with IDPs every alternate day to address their concerns promptly.

As part of these efforts, medical professionals including doctors and nurses are visiting the camps twice a week to provide necessary medical assistance. The government has also ensured that medicines are available free of cost or at subsidized rates. For more serious cases, arrangements are in place to facilitate treatment at government hospitals.

Earlier in the day, N Biren Singh announced today that the majority of the construction work on National Highway 137 has been completed. However, he noted that certain stretches of the road remain under construction due to unresolved land compensation issues.

This update comes amidst a heated debate in the 6th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly. In response to a cut-motion moved by Congress MLAs, including Keisham Meghachandra, who criticized the government's handling of road infrastructure, Singh addressed the concerns raised. Meghachandra highlighted the poor condition of several key roads, including the Imphal-Jiribam road, Trans-Asian Highway, Imphal-Dimapur road, and Imphal-Ukhrul road, noting the lack of progress despite earlier government assurances.