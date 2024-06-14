The Manipur government has decided to provide Rs 10,000 to every flood-affected family as "immediate relief", an official said on Friday.



The decision in this regard was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday evening, he said.



The meeting also "deliberated on several issues of the state and resolved to constitute a cabinet sub-committee for rehabilitation and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs)", who have been affected by the ethnic violence.



More than 1.88 lakh people have been affected and over 24,000 houses damaged, mostly in Imphal Valley, in floods in the last week of May as river embankments were breached following heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Remal.



Also Read: Manipur Governor meets CM N. Biren Singh, urges to tackle Jiribam situation, aid flood victims

Earlier, the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey held a meeting with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, focusing on the pressing issues in the Jiribam district and the plight of flood-affected individuals in Imphal at Manipur Bhawan, New Delhi.

The meeting, which convened to assess the prevailing situation, emphasized the urgency of taking proactive measures to address the challenges in the Jiribam district.



Governor Anusuiya Uikey urged Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to deploy all available resources and initiatives to effectively manage and control the situation in the district.

Additionally, Governor Uikey underscored the importance of providing immediate assistance to those affected by the recent floods. She requested the Chief Minister to ensure the provision of essential items and commodities to the flood-affected people currently seeking shelter in relief camps in Imphal.

Jiribam, known for its mixed population, has traditionally been peaceful. However, the recent surge in violence has shattered this calmness, prompting authorities to impose Section 144 to restore order and tranquillity.